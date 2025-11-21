Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Seatrium Picks Sulzer’s Equipment for Petrobras’ FPSOs

(Credit: Petrobras)
(Credit: Sulzer)
Swiss-based equipment supplier Sulzer has secured an order to supply multiple water injection packages to Seatrium for Petrobras’ next generation P-84 and P-85 floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels.

To support the construction of both vessels, Sulzer will deliver fully integrated pump skids designed to provide maximum efficiency in a compact footprint. Each package incorporates three BB5 9.5 MW water injection pumps with two BB1 660 kW booster pumps, as well as two BB2 850 kW seawater booster pumps – all evolutions from Sulzer’s proven hydraulic portfolio.

The skids will arrive complete with tested pumps, motors, couplings and controls.

Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras will deploy the new FPSOs in the Atapu and Sépia fields around 200 km of the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

When completed by Seatrium, the vessels will set new standards for efficiency and throughput.

Each vessel will offer an oil production capacity of 225’000 barrels per day (bpd) and process 10 million m3 of gas every day, while featuring efficient technologies that are estimated to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity significantly.

 “Prior to deployment, we will manufacture the pumps and integrate them here in Brazil, then carry out testing at full power. Following that, we will assist in installation, commissioning, and site integration tests. Once in the field, our team is ready to provide local aftermarket engineering support for the next 30 years in operation,” said Bruno Antoniassi, Senior Manager of Sales and Application Engineering at Sulzer Brazil.

