Aramco Expands US Partnerships with $30B in New Deals

Saudi Aramco has signed 17 memoranda of understanding and agreements with U.S. companies, with a potential total value exceeding $30 billion, expanding its network of partnerships in sectors ranging from LNG and advanced materials to financial services.

The new deals add to 34 MoUs and agreements unveiled in May 2025 that carried a potential value of about $90 billion. Taken together, Aramco’s announced collaboration pipeline with U.S. firms this year approaches $120 billion.

Aramco said the latest agreements are intended to support its long-term growth objectives and bolster value for shareholders, while deepening the company’s commercial relationship with US industry.

A substantial portion of the new deals focuses on LNG. Aramco signed an MoU with MidOcean Energy covering potential investment in the Lake Charles LNG project, a US Gulf Coast development. The company is also exploring cooperation with Commonwealth LNG on a liquefaction project in Louisiana, which includes discussions around potential LNG and gas purchases by Aramco Trading.

Several contracts and procurement arrangements were agreed with major US suppliers such as SLB, Baker Hughes, McDermott, Halliburton, NESR, KBR, Flowserve, NOV, Worley and Fluor, reflecting the company’s ongoing demand for materials and professional services across its upstream and downstream operations.

In advanced materials, Aramco extended an MoU with Syensqo to explore localizing the production of carbon fibre and advanced composites for industrial applications.

Its financial arm, Wisayah, signed asset management and investment agreements with Loomis Sayles, Blackstone and PGIM, while Aramco also reached a strategic collaboration with J.P. Morgan on cash account management.

“Since the 1930s, US firms have played a major role in supporting the company’s success. These relationships have contributed to the first production of oil in Saudi Arabia, the growth of our gas business, an expansion of our integrated downstream operations, the development of advanced digital technologies, AI and R&D, and promoted upskilling through the training and development of many Aramco employees in the US.

“We expect the multi-billion dollar MoUs and agreements announced today to act as a springboard for further progress, strengthening Aramco’s longstanding legacy of collaboration with American counterparties and unlocking new value creation opportunities that promote innovation and growth,” said Amin H. Nasser, Aramco President & CEO.