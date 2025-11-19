Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ithaca Energy Acquires 50% Stake in Shell’s Tobermory Discovery off Scotland

Published

© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock
© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

Ithaca Energy has signed a farm-in agreement with Shell UK for a 50% working interest in licenses P2629 and P2630, located in the West of Shetland basin, containing the Tobermory discovery.

Following completion of the farm-in, Shell UK will continue to hold a 50% stake in the Tobermory discovery and act as license operator.

The announcement of the Tobermory farm-in, together with the Ithaca’s existing 50/50 joint venture partnership with Shell in the Tornado discovery, further strengthens Ithaca Energy’s position as a strategic partner in the area.

"We are delighted to announce the farm-in to the Tobermory discovery and to continue our strategic partnership with Shell UK in the area. The West of Shetland represents a key basin for the Group’s long-term growth, with the ongoing development of the Rosebank field and the continued progression of the Cambo and Tornado discoveries towards final investment decision.

“Our investment in the West of Shetland basin is critical not only to the UK’s Energy Security strategy, but also in supporting thousands of highly skilled jobs and our world-class supply chain and providing significant gross value add to the UK economy,” said Yaniv Friedman, Executive Chairman of Ithaca.

Mergers & Acquisitions North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: THREE60 Energy)

THREE60 Energy Strengthens Norwegian Ops with New...
The Gullfaks field is one of the fields that contributes to petroleum production on the Norwegian continental shelf. Gullfaks A is seen in the foreground. (Credit: Øyvind Hagen/Equinor)

Norway Misses Production Forecast as October Output Slips
Deepsea Nordkapp rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Aker BP Extends Deepsea Nordkapp’s Stay off Norway
Safe Caledonia (Credit: Prosafe)

Ithaca Extends Stay of Prosafe’s Accommodation Rig in...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Equinor Signs 10-Year Gas Supply Deal

Equinor Signs 10-Year Gas Supp

Libya Targets Output Boost as Oil Bid Round Enters Final Phase

Libya Targets Output Boost as

Equinor to Keep Havila Shipping’s PSV Busy for One More Year

Equinor to Keep Havila Shippin

TotalEnergies Files Permits for 3GW Offshore Wind Projects in Germany

TotalEnergies Files Permits fo

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine