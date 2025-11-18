Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Noble Intrepid Jack-Up Drills Dry Well in North Sea

Published

Noble Intrepid jack-up rig (Credit: Noble Corporation)
Noble Intrepid jack-up rig (Credit: Noble Corporation)

DNO and its partners have drilled a dry well in the Page prospect in the southern part of the North Sea, using Noble Corporation’s Noble Intrepid jack-up rig.

The wildcat well 2/6-8 S and technical sidetrack 2/6-8 ST2 were drilled in production license 1086, where the 2/6-7 S Othello oil discovery was made in 2024.

DNO is the operator of the production license with 50% working interest, with Petoro and Aker BP holding 20% share each, while Source Energy holds the remaining 10%.

The production license was awarded in APA 2021 (Awards in pre-defined areas 2020), and this is the second exploration well drilled in this production license.

The well was drilled by the Noble Intrepid rig.

The objective of the well was to prove oil in Palaeocene reservoir rocks in the Borr Member in the Våle Formation.

The well encountered the Våle Formation and Ekofisk Formation as expected, but the Borr Member was only represented by thin sandstone layers. The well is classified as dry with hydrocarbon shows in the Våle Formation and Ekofisk Formation.

Water depth at the site is 55 meters, and the well will be permanently plugged and abandoned.

Construction Vessel Support Vessel Floating Production Natural Gas FLNG Deepwater Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas Workover FPSO

Related Offshore News

Deepsea Nordkapp rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Aker BP Extends Deepsea Nordkapp’s Stay off Norway
GHTH rig (Credit: Energy Drilling)

SED Energy’s GHTH Rig Kicks Off Ops for PTTEP
(Credit: Saipem)

Saipem Unveils AI-Backed Safety Harness for Workers at...
(Credit: DeepOcean)

Equinor Hires DeepOcean for Subsea Job at Snorre Gas Field...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Equinor Signs 10-Year Gas Supply Deal

Equinor Signs 10-Year Gas Supp

Libya Targets Output Boost as Oil Bid Round Enters Final Phase

Libya Targets Output Boost as

Equinor to Keep Havila Shipping’s PSV Busy for One More Year

Equinor to Keep Havila Shippin

TotalEnergies Files Permits for 3GW Offshore Wind Projects in Germany

TotalEnergies Files Permits fo

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine