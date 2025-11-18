Noble Intrepid Jack-Up Drills Dry Well in North Sea

DNO and its partners have drilled a dry well in the Page prospect in the southern part of the North Sea, using Noble Corporation’s Noble Intrepid jack-up rig.

The wildcat well 2/6-8 S and technical sidetrack 2/6-8 ST2 were drilled in production license 1086, where the 2/6-7 S Othello oil discovery was made in 2024.

DNO is the operator of the production license with 50% working interest, with Petoro and Aker BP holding 20% share each, while Source Energy holds the remaining 10%.

The production license was awarded in APA 2021 (Awards in pre-defined areas 2020), and this is the second exploration well drilled in this production license.

The well was drilled by the Noble Intrepid rig.

The objective of the well was to prove oil in Palaeocene reservoir rocks in the Borr Member in the Våle Formation.

The well encountered the Våle Formation and Ekofisk Formation as expected, but the Borr Member was only represented by thin sandstone layers. The well is classified as dry with hydrocarbon shows in the Våle Formation and Ekofisk Formation.

Water depth at the site is 55 meters, and the well will be permanently plugged and abandoned.