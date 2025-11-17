Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
QatarEnergy Joins Guyana Offshore Exploration Block

Published

(Credit: QatarEnergy)
(Credit: QatarEnergy)

QatarEnergy has signed a production sharing agreement for shallow-water Block S4 offshore Guyana. 

The block was awarded through the 2022 Guyana Licensing Round.

Under the terms of the agreement, QatarEnergy will hold a 35% share, while its partners TotalEnergies will act as operator, holding 40%, with PETRONAS holding remaining 25% interest.

Block S4 covers an area of 1,788 km2 and is situated approximately 50-100 km from Guyana’s coast, in water depths of 30-100 meters.

 “We are pleased to secure this exploration block in Guyana, further building on the strategy to expand our global upstream exploration activities.”

 “I would like to thank the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and our partners in the block for their valued support and cooperation. We look forward to working together to deliver on our exploration objectives,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy.

Offshore Engineer Magazine