Seaturns Advances Full-Scale Wave Energy Trials in France

Published

French wave energy startup Seaturns has started preparations for Phase II of its full-scale sea trials at an operational site off the Gironde estuary in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, moving its technology a step closer to commercial deployment.

The trial zone, located within the Port of Bordeaux’s jurisdiction, was selected for its favorable wave conditions and logistical access.

Regional authorities and the Grand Port Maritime de Bordeaux are providing institutional and technical support for the demonstration phase, which will require environmental and visual impact studies ahead of securing a temporary maritime occupation permit.

Seaturns, headquartered in Bordeaux, is conducting the program in its home region after ending its collaboration with the Open-C Foundation when the parties failed to reach agreement on testing conditions at an offshore site near Saint-Nazaire. The company said the shift allows it to concentrate fully on the Nouvelle-Aquitaine project.

Phase II follows a 1:4-scale demonstrator tested in 2023 at IFREMER’s site in Brest. The new full-scale trials aim to validate the floater’s dynamic behaviour, test maintenance and operational procedures, and confirm the performance and reliability of the power take-off system under real sea conditions.

Results from the campaign are expected to support Seaturns’ goal of industrializing and commercializing its wave energy technology by the end of 2026.

