HyfloWind Float from SHI Receives ABS Approval

Published

ABS issued approval in principle (AIP) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for its HyfloWind Float, a hybrid floating offshore wind structure designed to enhance production efficiency and streamline deployment processes.

The HyfloWind Float features a concrete-based steel composite design, diverging from traditional all-steel structures. This approach facilitates local fabrication in regions where steel manufacturing capabilities are limited, helping lower the costs associated with importing steel. By integrating a steel frame with the concrete, the design reduces the overall weight.

“This hybrid floating solution is tailored to meet the needs of customers who prioritize local content,” said Ahn Young-Kyu, Vice President of Samsung Heavy Industries. “Together with our existing steel models, we are establishing a flexible supply system to support global offshore wind expansion, including key markets across Asia.”

