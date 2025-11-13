Saipem Unveils AI-Backed Safety Harness for Workers at Height

Saipem has launched the LiSa Hyper Harness, a smart safety harness equipped with sensors and artificial intelligence designed to enhance worker safety during operations at height.

The device monitors how workers connect to fall protection systems and alerts both the operator and a supervisor if the connection is missing or incorrect. The harness emits an acoustic signal, similar to a car seatbelt warning, and automatically sends a notification to a central platform for immediate intervention.

The connected system collects and analyses usage data to improve safety performance over time and promote a culture of responsible work practices, Saipem said.

Developed in collaboration with Italian partners Confezioni Mario De Cecco, which will also handle distribution, and R13 Technology, a tech startup spin-off, the LiSa Hyper Harness combines Saipem’s engineering experience with external innovation.

Production of the system is underway, and it will be progressively deployed across Saipem’s global worksites as part of the company’s Strategic Safety Plan.

Saipem said it aims to expand the harness’s use beyond its own projects, working with clients and partners to strengthen protection for personnel performing high-risk activities.