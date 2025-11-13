Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saipem Unveils AI-Backed Safety Harness for Workers at Height

Published

(Credit: Saipem)
(Credit: Saipem)

Saipem has launched the LiSa Hyper Harness, a smart safety harness equipped with sensors and artificial intelligence designed to enhance worker safety during operations at height.

The device monitors how workers connect to fall protection systems and alerts both the operator and a supervisor if the connection is missing or incorrect. The harness emits an acoustic signal, similar to a car seatbelt warning, and automatically sends a notification to a central platform for immediate intervention.

The connected system collects and analyses usage data to improve safety performance over time and promote a culture of responsible work practices, Saipem said.

Developed in collaboration with Italian partners Confezioni Mario De Cecco, which will also handle distribution, and R13 Technology, a tech startup spin-off, the LiSa Hyper Harness combines Saipem’s engineering experience with external innovation.

Production of the system is underway, and it will be progressively deployed across Saipem’s global worksites as part of the company’s Strategic Safety Plan.

Saipem said it aims to expand the harness’s use beyond its own projects, working with clients and partners to strengthen protection for personnel performing high-risk activities.

Offshore Marine Equipment Maritime Safety People Industry News Activity Europe Maritime Safety and Security Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Normand Sentinel CSV (Credit: Solstad Maritime)

Solstad Maritime Inks Contract for Normand Sentinel CSV
NG Worker (Credit: Next Geosolutions)

NextGeo Gets $9.8M Job for Saipem Offshore Libya
© Evgenii Bakhchev / Adobe Stock

UK Set to Block Maritime Services for Russian LNG Exports
(Credit: Ocean Winds)

Major Offshore Renewables Emergency Exercise Tests...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

PXGEO Inks Two Seismic Acquisition Contracts with Petrobras off Brazil

PXGEO Inks Two Seismic Acquisi

Saipem Unveils AI-Backed Safety Harness for Workers at Height

Saipem Unveils AI-Backed Safet

OPT, Mythos AI Partner Up for Autonomous Maritime Systems Boost

OPT, Mythos AI Partner Up for

Seatrium Maintains $12.8B Order Book on Renewables and FPSO Progress

Seatrium Maintains $12.8B Orde

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine