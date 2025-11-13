Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Solstad Maritime Inks Contract for Normand Sentinel CSV

Published

Normand Sentinel CSV (Credit: Solstad Maritime)
Normand Sentinel CSV (Credit: Solstad Maritime)

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Maritime has signed a contract award with an international subsea contractor for the Normand Sentinel contract support vessel (CSV).

The firm contract will start early 2026 and will keep the Normand Sentinel fully committed until the end of 2027. The agreement, with an undisclosed client, also includes one yearly option thereafter.

Normand Sentinel will support the client’s operations worldwide. As part of the charter party, Solstad Maritime will deliver, with support from Omega Subsea, two work class ROVs (WROVs) with full manning, as well as tooling, survey services, and project personnel.

Normand Sentinel is an advanced DP3 subsea construction vessel built in 2015, designed for a broad range of offshore activities.

The vessel is equipped with two active heave compensated subsea cranes, moonpools, 1800 m2 deck and accommodation for 130 persons.

Offshore Vessels Subsea Industry News Activity Europe CSV

