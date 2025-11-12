TADEK Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Leadership Restructure

TADEK Ocean Engineering, a UK offshore engineering consultancy delivering front-end advisory, through-project delivery solutions and naval architecture analysis, announced its new look leadership team and strategic new senior appointments as the company prepares for further growth.
TADEK integrates advanced hydrodynamic analysis and design with practical project execution, delivering end-to-end solutions from concept and detailed design through to offshore installation and decommissioning in open sea. The company’s growth has accelerated in recent years, driven by organic expansion while maintaining its independence and flexibility and staying true to its ethos of agility, excellence, and collaboration.
The newly formed Leadership team includes two new appointments alongside the promotion of senior members of the TADEK team.
Dr. Pierpaolo Ricci (PhD, CEng, MRINA) re-joins the team with over two decades of experience in the marine and offshore industry. He has held leadership roles across renowned consultancies and developers, most recently acting as Floating Wind Technical Authority for SSE over the last two years. Dr. Ricci will be responsible for TADEK’s Mooring and Floating Systems capabilities —a discipline at the core of the company’s naval architecture heritage.
Andrew French (CEng) brings 15 years of experience in marine drilling, methods engineering and marine civils construction, most recently with Balfour Beatty and TWD. Andrew will be supporting TADEK’s Structural and Design Engineering capability, as well as assisting the company’s Marine Civils Engineering and Project Delivery efforts.
Internal promotions and role changes include:
TADEK growth strategy has been underpinned by a number of high-profile delivery partnerships, framework agreements and direct contracts, including AtkinsRéalis, Allseas, Balmoral Comtec, De Romein Group, DOF Subsea, Maersk, Marine Power Systems, N-Sea, Ocean Installer, Ocean Winds, Ricardo, RWE, Wood and others.