Mooreast to Assess Feasibility of Floating Renewables Push in Timor-Leste

Singapore-based Mooreast Holdings is set to begin feasibility studies to develop up to 500 MW of large-scale renewable energy projects in Timor-Leste.

The feasibility studies, scheduled to start later in November, follow the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the country’s Secretariat for Electricity, Water and Sanitation (SEEAS) under the Ministry of Public Works.

The studies will assess suitable offshore and coastal locations for generating energy from floating wind, solar, hydroelectric, tidal, current, and wave sources, Mooreast said.

The initiative is part of a broader Renewable Energy Development Plan aimed at accelerating deployment of the Southeast Asian nation’s untapped renewable resources, including strong wind potential along both coasts.

Timor-Leste, which shares borders with Indonesia and Australia, currently relies heavily on diesel-fired power plants and has set a goal of achieving 100% electrification by 2030 through renewable diversification.

Mooreast’s plan, to be developed over five to 10 years, includes upgrading grid transmission infrastructure for renewable integration, setting up pilot microgrids for remote communities, exploring power and hydrogen export potential, and deploying smart-grid technologies and energy storage systems.

The company has 12 months of exclusivity to conduct feasibility studies and propose commercial and financing models before finalizing a Project Development Agreement (PDA), expected in the first half of 2026.

The PDA is likely to outline potential joint ventures, investment structures, green finance frameworks, co-investment options with sovereign funds, and long-term power purchase agreements. It will also define roles for the state utility Electricidade de Timor-Leste (EDTL) and for Mooreast as engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) provider for floating renewable projects.

“Timor-Leste has significant potential for floating renewable energy, which can be harnessed for economic growth and to achieve national goals of electrification and sustainability. We are excited by the opportunity to leverage our capabilities and networks to achieve a win-win formula,” said Eirik Ellingsen, CEO of Mooreast.