UK Set to Block Maritime Services for Russian LNG Exports

Published

Britain plans to ban companies from providing services such as shipping and insurance for Russian liquefied natural gas exports, in its latest attempt to help Ukraine in its war against Russia by trying to choke off Kremlin revenue.

In October, the European Union approved new sanctions against Russia that ban Russian LNG imports from January 1, 2027, and Britain and the U.S. targeted Russia's two largest oil companies, Lukoil and Rosneft.

The UK government said on Tuesday it wanted to go further, by cutting off Russian access to companies that provide services for LNG exports.

"The ban will be phased in over 2026 in lockstep with our European partners," Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement ahead of a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting in Canada on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Britain also announced 13 million pounds ($17.5 million) of funding to help repair Ukraine's energy sector and deliver support to Ukrainians worst-hit by the loss of heating and power.

($1 = 0.7451 pounds)


(Reuters - Reporting by Sarah YoungEditing by Mark Potter)

