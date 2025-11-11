Ming Yang, Buhawind Join Forces for 2GW Floating Wind Project in Philippines

Ming Yang Smart Energy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Buhawind Energy Northern Luzon Corp. (BENLC) for a joint feasibility study on BENLC’s planned 2 GW offshore wind project in Ilocos Norte, Northern Luzon.

Under the MoU, the two parties will jointly assess the suitability of Ming Yang’s offshore wind turbine models and technologies for local marine and meteorological conditions, perform energy yield and cost assessments, and develop feasibility solutions tailored to local infrastructure.

Through this partnership, Ming Yang and BENLC will conduct a comprehensive feasibility study to provide tailored floating solutions, engineering, and full life-cycle O&M services for Northern Luzon.

BENLC, the Department of Energy's (DOE) service contractor for the project, is a subsidiary of PetroGreen Energy Corp., a member of the Yuchengco Group of Companies with Japan's Kyuden International Corp. (KIC) as significant minority partner.

“This collaboration marks an important step in exploring the potential of offshore wind power in the Philippines, a market with exceptional wind resources and growing commitment to clean energy transition,” Ming Yang said.

Copenhagen Energy and PetroGreen Energy Corporation (PGEC) began collaborating on offshore wind projects in the Philippines in 2020 and formalized their partnership with the creation of BuhaWind Energy Philippines in 2022.

The partners are jointly developing three offshore wind projects off the Philippine coast with a combined potential capacity of 4 GW.

In August 2025, BuhaWind Energy Northern Luzon Corporation (BENLC) received facilities study approval from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) for its 2 GW Northern Luzon floating wind project.

The study defines the technical requirements for connecting the offshore wind farm to the national transmission grid.