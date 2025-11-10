MODEC Selects TMC Compressors for Brazil’s Gato do Mato FPSO

Norway’s TMC Compressors said it has secured a contract to deliver a large-capacity marine compressed air system to MODEC’s new floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, Gato do Mato, bound for Brazil.

TMC will supply compressors to provide control and service air aboard the vessel, the company said on Monday, without disclosing the value of the award.

The Gato do Mato FPSO will operate about 200 kilometers offshore, where reliability and ease of maintenance are critical to reduce operating costs.

“We have designed our compressors so that the offshore crew can easily maintain them without the need to bring on board an external service technician.

“An enabler of this approach is to use compressors that have been developed solely for marine and offshore use, which means that they have been specially designed for a marine operating environment – such as on board an FPSO that is located far from shore.

“We have delivered similar marine compressed air systems to multiple MODEC FPSOs in the past. We know what MODEC expects, and they know what they get from us. It is a trust-based relationship that has evolved over several decades,” said Hans-Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

Once completed, the FPSO Gato do Mato – Orca Project will have an oil production capacity of 120,000 barrels per day and will be moored at a water depth of around 2,000 meters.

The field development is being carried out by a consortium led by Shell with a 50% operating stake, alongside Ecopetrol (30%) and TotalEnergies (20%). Brazil’s Pré-sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA) acts as manager of the production-sharing contract.