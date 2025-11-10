Malaysia Issues First Offshore CCS Permit to Petronas Subsidiary

Petronas CCS Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysia’s state energy company Petronas, has received the country’s first offshore assessment permit for carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the Duyong area.

The permit, issued by Malaysia Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage Agency (MyCCUS), grants exclusive rights to conduct offshore geological assessments at the Duyong field off Peninsular Malaysia.

The approval enables the ongoing collaboration between Petronas CCS Ventures, TotalEnergies and Japan’s Mitsui & Co. under a key principles agreement signed in July to continue evaluating the Duyong area’s potential as part of Malaysia’s Southern CCS offshore hub.

“The granting of the Offshore Assessment Permit by the MyCCUS Agency represents a critical milestone for the Duyong CCS project.

“This permit allows our collaboration with TotalEnergies and Mitsui to advance to the next phase of technical studies and evaluations, bringing us closer to realizing Duyong’s potential as a safe and commercially viable CO₂ storage site,” said Emry Hisham Yusoff, chief executive of PETRONAS CCS Ventures.

Assessment work will follow the CCUS Act 2025 and related offshore permit regulations to determine the site’s technical and commercial feasibility, Petronas said.

The key principles agreement lays the groundwork for the front-end engineering design (FEED) phase and aims to develop one of the first integrated CCS solutions for industries in the Asia-Pacific region. It builds on a CCS development agreement the three companies signed in 2023.

The permit issuance marks a milestone in Malaysia’s efforts to establish a domestic carbon capture and storage industry and advance regional cooperation on cross-border CO2 management as part of its energy transition and net-zero ambitions.