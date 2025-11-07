Equinor Cleared for Drilling Job in Barents Sea

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Equinor a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the Barents Sea.

The permit is for a wellbore 7220/7-5 in production license 532, operated by Equinor with 46.3% working interest.

Equinor’s partners in the license are Vår Energi with 30%, and Petoro with 23.7% stakes.

The drilling operation will be conducted using COSL Drilling’s COSLProspector semi-submersible drilling rig.

COSLProspector is a 4,921-ft rig, capable of operating in water depths up to 1500 meters and drilling depths to 7500 meters.

The unit is designed for North Sea/Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.