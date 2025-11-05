Cadeler Opens New UK Office in Norwich

Cadeler, a partner in offshore wind installation and services, has officially opened its new UK office in Norwich, marking another step in the company’s continued growth and reinforcing its presence in the UK offshore wind market.

The relocation of Cadeler’s UK-based team from Great Yarmouth to Norwich, and to a larger and more modern workspace, is designed to support Cadeler’s expanding portfolio of projects across the UK and the rest of Europe. Cadeler’s UK operations play a central role in the company’s global footprint, with several offshore wind projects currently underway in UK waters and more in the pipeline. Cadeler’s new office in Norwich will serve as a central hub for its engineering, project management, and commercial teams.

The new premises feature flexible workspaces, dedicated collaboration areas, meeting facilities, and Scandinavian design, creating an inspiring environment that supports innovation and teamwork. With more space, an enhanced office environment, and room to grow, the Norwich office provides a welcoming setting that reflects Cadeler’s culture of openness, collaboration and respect.

Cadeler hosted an inauguration party on November 4, bringing together clients, partners, and friends of the company for an evening of food, conversation, and celebration.