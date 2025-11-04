Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Porto Central Extends Offshore Decommissioning Plans

Published

Source: Porto Central
Source: Porto Central

Porto Central Complexo Industrial Portuário and M.A.R.S. Europe have signed an amendment to their memorandum of understanding that extends their ongoing collaboration on a ship decommissioning and recycling yard in Brazil.  

The amendment extends the cooperation period to advance the project’s detailed feasibility and ensure its implementation is in line with market demand. Key milestones in this phase include the detailed engineering, environmental and operational planning, and strategic assessments to secure economic viability.

The initiative is expected to finalize project definition within the next year.

Kim Thygesen, CEO of M.A.R.S. Europe, said: “This extension reflects our mutual dedication to advancing Brazil’s offshore industry, promoting sustainable decommissioning practices, and fostering regional economic growth. Recognizing the current pressures on ports in Brazil due to upcoming new builds and maintenance plans, we are jointly committed to developing a dedicated decommissioning and ship recycling facility similar to the successful model we have in Denmark. This will alleviate port congestion and create a specialized hub for offshore asset recycling in Brazil."


Offshore Activity Decomissioning Oil and Gas Brazil

