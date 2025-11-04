AST Networks Unveils MODULA Connectivity Solution

Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
AST Networks, satellite and remote connectivity specialists, have announced the launch of MODULA, a flexible and fully scalable modular approach to hybrid connectivity, designed to give maritime, offshore, and remote land-based customers the ability to tailor their connectivity to current requirements.    

MODULA is built on a modular architecture which mixes and matches the best of LEO, GEO, and Cellular communication networks into a single, fully managed service. MODULA allows customers to assemble their own blend of connectivity, starting with essential services—such as basic comms or backup—and building up to high-speed broadband, global redundancy, safety services or low-latency capabilities as their operational demands evolve. 

Available network building blocks include:

  • LEO – Global, high-speed, low-latency links
  • GEO – reliable coverage and resilience
  • Backup – robust, resilient voice/data for when other networks fail
  • Safety – certified GMDSS and safety compliance for crews or lone workers
  • Cellular – connectivity for nearshore or land-based deployments
  • AST LinkBox – smart routing, traffic management and failover, with a lifetime guarantee
  • MyAST Portal – central dashboard for visibility, monitoring, and control

Hybrid connectivity has become essential for organizations operating in remote and harsh environments. MODULA enables customers to:

  • Eliminate single points of failure with automatic failover between LEO, GEO,  
    and cellular
  • Prevent cost overruns with unlimited backup options and data management tools, protecting against costly LEO overage bills
  • Reuse existing hardware, including VSAT and L-band antennas, reactivating dormant equipment to reduce CAPEX
  • Scale over time, upgrade connectivity without hardware swaps or supplier changes

MODULA is available immediately to both maritime and land-based clients globally through AST Networks. 

