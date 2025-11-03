NOD Issues New CCS guidelines

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has drawn up guidelines explaining how to fulfil the requirements in Section 26 of the regulations relating to documentation in connection with storage of CO2 on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The objective of the guidelines is to ensure that the authorities receive information with the correct content and in the correct format in connection with status reports.

As of October 2025, the authorities have awarded 14 licenses pursuant to the regulations relating to storage and transport of CO2 on the Norwegian continental shelf. The regulations call for a status report to be submitted to the Norwegian Offshore Directorate within three months after an exploration or exploitation license is surrendered, lapses or expires.

The status report shall provide a summary of any collected data, implemented studies and associated results, as well as an overview of potential storage complexes in the exploration or exploitation license. It shall also provide an overview of all geotechnical material, where such material is stored as well as information concerning storage format.



