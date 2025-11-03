Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DESFA Secures €169.3m for Carbon Storage, Pipeline Project

Greek gas operator DESFA, 66%-owned by a consortium led by Italy's Snam, said on Monday it had secured 169.3 million euros from the European Union's Innovation Fund for its carbon storage and pipeline project.

"The project includes a CO2 liquefaction, temporary storage and export facility at Revithoussa, transforming the existing LNG terminal into a dual-purpose hub for LNG regasification and CO₂ liquefaction," DESFA said in a statement.

"Recognised as a Project of Common Interest, it will connect CO2 capture facilities with domestic and regional storage sites, including the Prinos offshore field."

