SLB Unveils New Agentic AI Technology for the Energy Industry

Global energy technology company SLB announced the launch of Tela, an agentic AI assistant purpose-built to transform the upstream energy sector. Tela leverages agentic AI to not only automate processes but transform workflows and drive better business outcomes.

Tela will be embedded in SLB’s portfolio of applications and platforms, and users will interact through a simple conversational interface. This approach enables agentic AI to act as a proactive collaborator, augmenting the workforce to achieve greater productivity and efficiency at scale.

Tela is specifically tailored for the energy industry and powered by SLB’s Lumi data, and Lumi’s agentic framework allows customers to build and manage their own Tela agents, integrate partner-developed solutions, and tailor capabilities to their operational priorities.

Tela follows a common five-step agentic AI loop: observe, plan, generate, act and learn. This allows agents within Tela to proactively interact with their environment, adapt to new data, and continuously improve outcomes. Whether interpreting well logs, predicting drilling issues, or optimizing equipment performance, Tela agents can work in collaboration with humans or autonomously to deliver faster, smarter decisions.

Tela is available across SLB’s platforms and software applications and deployable on cloud or on premises.