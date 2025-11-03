Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SLB Unveils New Agentic AI Technology for the Energy Industry

Published

© SLB
© SLB

Global energy technology company SLB announced the launch of Tela, an agentic AI assistant purpose-built to transform the upstream energy sector. Tela leverages agentic AI to not only automate processes but transform workflows and drive better business outcomes. 

Tela will be embedded in SLB’s portfolio of applications and platforms, and users will interact through a simple conversational interface. This approach enables agentic AI to act as a proactive collaborator, augmenting the workforce to achieve greater productivity and efficiency at scale.

Tela is specifically tailored for the energy industry and powered by SLB’s Lumi data, and Lumi’s agentic framework allows customers to build and manage their own Tela agents, integrate partner-developed solutions, and tailor capabilities to their operational priorities.

Tela follows a common five-step agentic AI loop: observe, plan, generate, act and learn. This allows agents within Tela to proactively interact with their environment, adapt to new data, and continuously improve outcomes. Whether interpreting well logs, predicting drilling issues, or optimizing equipment performance, Tela agents can work in collaboration with humans or autonomously to deliver faster, smarter decisions.

Tela is available across SLB’s platforms and software applications and deployable on cloud or on premises.

Technology Industry News Activity Artificial Intelligence Workflow

Related Offshore News

(Credit: ClassNK)

FLOWRA, ClassNK Team Up for Japan’s Floating Wind Tech
(Credit: IX Renewables)

IX Renewables, Asia Cement Corp Team Up for Floating Wind...
(Credit: Siemens Gamesa)

Siemens Gamesa Halts Port of Esbjerg Offshore Wind Nacelle...
© Photocreo Bednarek / Adobe Stock

Scana’s Unit Gets Offshore Wind Equipment Supply Deal

Sponsored

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable Thermal Performance

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

NOD Issues New CCS guidelines

NOD Issues New CCS guidelines

Output from QatarEnergy's North Field Expansion Slated for 2026

Output from QatarEnergy's Nort

Venterra Appoints New Managing Director at CAPE Holland

Venterra Appoints New Managing

Orsted Sells 50% Stake in UK Wind Farm for $6b

Orsted Sells 50% Stake in UK W

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine