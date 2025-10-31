Equinor Extends Deepsea Bollsta Semi-Sub’s Stay off Norway

Offshore drilling contractor Northern Ocean has secured a contract extension with Equinor for Deepsea Bollsta semi-submersible drilling rig, which will be put to work on Johan Sverdrup, one of Norway’s most important offshore developments.

The contract comes in continuation of the initial two years firm term with Equinor, as part of the contract valued at $335 million, and has now been extended by five months.

The rig will serve to complete an eight-well program for the Johan Sverdrup development. The contract still includes five one-year options available for Equinor following the extension.

Deepsea Bollsta is a semi-submersible drilling facility of the Moss CS60E type, built at the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard (HHI) in South Korea and completed in 2019.

The rig is owned by Northern Ocean and managed by Odfjell Drilling.

“Together with Odfjell Drilling, we’re proud to continue supporting Equinor in delivering safe, efficient and high-quality operations,” Northern Ocean said.