Vard Electro Gets Onboard PSV-to-Research Vessel Conversion Project

Published

(Credit: Vard Electro)
(Credit: Vard Electro)

Vard Electro, a subsidiary of the Fincantieri-owned Vard Group, has signed an agreement with the German shipyard Lloyd Werft for the delivery of complete automation and power management systems to a Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) currently being converted into a research vessel.

The scope of supply covers the removal of the vessel’s existing automation systems, replacing it with Vard Electro’s advanced SeaQ Integrated Automation System (IAS) and SeaQ Power Management System (PMS), ensuring a future-ready platform for vessel operations.

The upgrade includes new control cabinets and modern power management units, forming the foundation for the vessel’s upgraded electrical and automation systems.

As part of the delivery, the new SeaQ systems will be seamlessly integrated with the vessel’s existing onboard equipment, creating a unified and user-friendly setup that supports safe operations and efficient energy management.

The SeaQ Power Management System will contribute to optimized energy efficiency, improved load control, and enhanced operational reliability, forming a solid foundation for the vessel’s new role as a research vessel.

The work will be carried out at Lloyd Werft shipyard in Germany. The project is planned to be completed in the second quarter of 2026.

“We are proud to support Lloyd Werft in this high-end conversion project and look forward to contributing to a successful transformation of the vessel.

“This project highlights Vard Electro’s core strength as a system integrator – combining our turnkey delivery capabilities with proven SeaQ technology to modernize and extend vessel performance,” said Francisco Lima, VP Retrofit & service in Vard Electro.

Marine Equipment Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Research Vessels Ship Conversion PSV

