PTTEP Orders OneSubsea Systems for Two Deepwater Projects off Malaysia

OneSubsea, a joint venture backed by SLB, Aker Solutions, and Subsea7, has secured two sizeable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts by PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) for two deepwater projects offshore Malaysia.

As part of the EPC contracts, OneSubsea will deliver comprehensive subsea production systems (SPS) for the Alum, Bemban, and Permai deepwater gas fields located in Block H and the Kikeh field, Malaysia’s first deepwater oil project.

The scope includes horizontal subsea trees, umbilicals, control systems, and associated services.

The Block H gas development began producing natural gas from the Rotan and Buluh fields in February 2021, while the Kikeh oil and gas field has been in production since 2007.

The fields have water depths ranging between 1,100 and 1,300 meters. SLB OneSubsea’s experience of developing and deploying technology in complex deepwater environments will further extend the life of these two fields, contributing to energy security and meeting energy demand in the region.

“We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with PTTEP, which has seen the delivery of more than 50 systems over the past 20 years.

“By leveraging our experience in complex deepwater environments and adopting a highly collaborative, early engagement process with our clients, we will help PTTEP unlock maximum value from these projects,” said Mads Hjelmeland, chief executive officer of SLB OneSubsea.