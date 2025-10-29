Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Mermaid Subsea Wraps Up North Sea Subsea Recovery Project

Published

(Credit: Mermaid Subsea Services UK)
(Credit: Mermaid Subsea Services UK)

Mermaid Subsea Services (UK) has completed a fast-track subsea recovery campaign in the North Sea for a major operator.

The operation involved the internal and external severance of casing, conductor, guide pipe and cement lines, as well as local seabed excavation and recovery of the CAN-Basic structure.

Mermaid also handled waste management of recovered items and backfill operations to prepare for an over-trawl survey.

 “This was a time-critical project, and our team responded with professionalism and agility to ensure safe and efficient delivery. The successful recovery reinforces our reputation for handling complex subsea operations across the North Sea,” said Scott Cormack, Regional Director for Mermaid Subsea Services (UK).

The campaign follows several North Sea operations completed by Mermaid earlier this year, including a scale-inhibitor treatment on the Teal P2 well in the Anasuria Cluster and a complex wellhead severance project in the Southern North Sea.

Both projects were executed from the Island Valiant vessel, which the company has chartered for a second year.

Offshore Subsea North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© Igor Hotinsky / Adobe Stock

North Sea Oil and Gas Producers Urged to Boost Well...
© ggw / Adobe Stock

Europe’s Top Rights Court Backs Norway in Climate Case...
© Alexandre / Adobe Stock

Petrobras and Equinor Big Winners in Brazil's Offshore Oil...
© Deniz / Adobe Stock

Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Loads Another Tanker

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Fincantieri, NextGeo Shake Hands on USVs for Offshore Energy Sector

Fincantieri, NextGeo Shake Han

Mermaid Subsea Wraps Up North Sea Subsea Recovery Project

Mermaid Subsea Wraps Up North

EnerMech Gets Pipeline Job at Shell’s Manatee Gas Field in the Caribbean

EnerMech Gets Pipeline Job at

Acteon Finds Delivery Partner for Asia-Pacific Offshore Renewables Projects

Acteon Finds Delivery Partner

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine