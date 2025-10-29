Mermaid Subsea Wraps Up North Sea Subsea Recovery Project

Mermaid Subsea Services (UK) has completed a fast-track subsea recovery campaign in the North Sea for a major operator.

The operation involved the internal and external severance of casing, conductor, guide pipe and cement lines, as well as local seabed excavation and recovery of the CAN-Basic structure.

Mermaid also handled waste management of recovered items and backfill operations to prepare for an over-trawl survey.

“This was a time-critical project, and our team responded with professionalism and agility to ensure safe and efficient delivery. The successful recovery reinforces our reputation for handling complex subsea operations across the North Sea,” said Scott Cormack, Regional Director for Mermaid Subsea Services (UK).

The campaign follows several North Sea operations completed by Mermaid earlier this year, including a scale-inhibitor treatment on the Teal P2 well in the Anasuria Cluster and a complex wellhead severance project in the Southern North Sea.

Both projects were executed from the Island Valiant vessel, which the company has chartered for a second year.