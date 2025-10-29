New Well at Zohr Field Boosts Egypt’s Gas Output by 70 mcf per Day

Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has informed that a new production well at the Zohr natural gas field in the Mediterranean added about 70 million cubic feet of gas per day to output, reinforcing the field’s role as a key contributor to national energy supply.

The Zohr-9 well was drilled by the Saipem 10000 drillship and confirmed the presence of a gas-bearing layer, the ministry said. The result forms part of Egypt’s wider effort to strengthen domestic production and reduce natural gas imports.

The drilling was completed in line with safety standards and schedule commitments, the ministry added, marking a continuation of the success seen with the earlier Zohr-6 well, according to Karim Badawi, Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum.

The Zohr field is operated by Petrobel, a joint venture of Eni and state-owned Egyptian General Petroleum Corp (EGPC).

A separate drilling campaign began on October 28 at the Denise W-1X exploration well in the Denise development area, offshore Port Said, using the Egyptian rig Al Qaher-2, owned by the Modern Drilling Company.

The well is being drilled in 98 meters of water, targeting a total depth of over 4,200 meters.

Badawi said that intensifying work programs and new well drilling in Eni’s concession areas reflect the company’s confidence in Egypt’s investment climate and its commitment to investing further in the sector.