Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

New Well at Zohr Field Boosts Egypt’s Gas Output by 70 mcf per Day

Published

Saipem 10000 drillship (Credit: Saipem)
Saipem 10000 drillship (Credit: Saipem)

Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has informed that a new production well at the Zohr natural gas field in the Mediterranean added about 70 million cubic feet of gas per day to output, reinforcing the field’s role as a key contributor to national energy supply.

The Zohr-9 well was drilled by the Saipem 10000 drillship and confirmed the presence of a gas-bearing layer, the ministry said. The result forms part of Egypt’s wider effort to strengthen domestic production and reduce natural gas imports.

The drilling was completed in line with safety standards and schedule commitments, the ministry added, marking a continuation of the success seen with the earlier Zohr-6 well, according to Karim Badawi, Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum.

The Zohr field is operated by Petrobel, a joint venture of Eni and state-owned Egyptian General Petroleum Corp (EGPC).

A separate drilling campaign began on October 28 at the Denise W-1X exploration well in the Denise development area, offshore Port Said, using the Egyptian rig Al Qaher-2, owned by the Modern Drilling Company.

The well is being drilled in 98 meters of water, targeting a total depth of over 4,200 meters.

Badawi said that intensifying work programs and new well drilling in Eni’s concession areas reflect the company’s confidence in Egypt’s investment climate and its commitment to investing further in the sector.

Drilling Industry News Activity Production Africa Mediterranean Sea Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

COSLProspector (Credit: COSL)

Equinor Gets Go-Ahead for Drilling Operation in Barents...
VALARIS DS-12 drillship (Credit: Valaris)

Valaris Adds $190M in New Offshore Drilling and Wind...
(Credit: Borr Drilling)

Pemex Extends Stay for Borr Drilling’s Jack Up Rig Trio...
(Credit: QatarEnergy)

QatarEnergy Acquires 40% Share in Eni-Operated Block...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Fincantieri, NextGeo Shake Hands on USVs for Offshore Energy Sector

Fincantieri, NextGeo Shake Han

Mermaid Subsea Wraps Up North Sea Subsea Recovery Project

Mermaid Subsea Wraps Up North

EnerMech Gets Pipeline Job at Shell’s Manatee Gas Field in the Caribbean

EnerMech Gets Pipeline Job at

Acteon Finds Delivery Partner for Asia-Pacific Offshore Renewables Projects

Acteon Finds Delivery Partner

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine