Funding Dedicated to Improve Access to North Sea Data

The Regulators’ Pioneer Fund has awarded the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) USD$143,000 (£107,000) for a project intended to make North Sea data easier to access.

The funding will be split between two workstreams, one creating an enhanced Geospatial Data Viewer which is intended to help users by bringing together datasets from multiple government agencies in one place.

The second will create an AI chatbot to assist users in navigating NSTA’s Open Data and National Data Repository portals, with potential future expansion to other platforms. The chatbot would provide reliable responses to research queries.

It is hoped that the workstreams, which will be assessed in April 2026, will make information more accessible to users who will be able to reach better decisions about a range of potential North Sea projects.

The DSG was set up following the publication of the Digitalising Offshore Energy Systems report, which called on the oil and gas and renewables sectors to work together to use the North Sea to its full capacity and reduce emissions to meet net zero targets.