Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Funding Dedicated to Improve Access to North Sea Data

Published

© North Sea Transition Authority
© North Sea Transition Authority

The Regulators’ Pioneer Fund has awarded the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) USD$143,000 (£107,000) for a project intended to make North Sea data easier to access. 

The funding will be split between two workstreams, one creating an enhanced Geospatial Data Viewer which is intended to help users by bringing together datasets from multiple government agencies in one place. 

The second will create an AI chatbot to assist users in navigating NSTA’s Open Data and National Data Repository portals, with potential future expansion to other platforms. The chatbot would provide reliable responses to research queries. 

It is hoped that the workstreams, which will be assessed in April 2026, will make information more accessible to users who will be able to reach better decisions about a range of potential North Sea projects.  

The DSG was set up following the publication of the Digitalising Offshore Energy Systems report, which called on the oil and gas and renewables sectors to work together to use the North Sea to its full capacity and reduce emissions to meet net zero targets. 

North Sea Industry News Activity Projects

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Siemens Gamesa)

Siemens Gamesa Halts Port of Esbjerg Offshore Wind Nacelle...
(Credit: Borr Drilling)

Pemex Extends Stay for Borr Drilling’s Jack Up Rig Trio...
Ekofisk Complex (Credit: ConocoPhillips)

ConocoPhillips’ North Sea Ekofisk 2/4 K Platform Shuts...
Armada Kraken FPSO (Credit: Bumi Armada)

Empirisys, Bumi Armada BOOST North Sea FPSO Safety with...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Sponsored: UAE Breaks Ground on World First Gigascale Renewable Energy Project

Sponsored: UAE Breaks Ground o

Venezuela to Suspend Energy Agreements with Trinidad

Venezuela to Suspend Energy Ag

Britain Announces $1.45b Offshore Wind Auction Budget

Britain Announces $1.45b Offsh

Funding Dedicated to Improve Access to North Sea Data

Funding Dedicated to Improve A

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine