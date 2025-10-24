Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway Issues Drilling Permit for Vår Energi’s North Sea Field

Published

Ringhorne platform (Credit: Vår Energi)
Ringhorne platform (Credit: Vår Energi)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Vår Energi a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the North Sea field.

The permit is for wellbore 25/8-C-23 D in production license 027.

Vår Energi is the operator of the license, with 90% working interest, with partner Kistos Energy (Norway) holding the remaining 10% stake.

The drilling will be done via Ringhorne platform, a combined accommodation, drilling and wellhead facility, tied-back to the Balder FPSO for processing, crude oil storage and gas export.

The Ringhorne deposit, located nine kilometres north of the Balder FPSO, is included in the Balder field complex.

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Helge Aase Nesvåg/CHC Helikopter Service)

Equinor Grants Contracts for Offshore Crew Transportation...
(Credit: Velesto)

Velesto, ICON Engineering Team Up for Rig-Installed...
(Credit: Saipem)

Saipem Scoops $135M in New Drilling Rig Contracts and...
(Credit: Equinor)

Norway: Gas Lags as Oil Sees Output Rise

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

From Regional Champion to Global Powerhouse: Inside ADES and Shelf Drilling Fleet Merger

From Regional Champion to Glob

EU-Backed Project Deploys OTEC Demonstration Unit off Canary Islands

EU-Backed Project Deploys OTEC

Scana’s Unit Gets Offshore Wind Equipment Supply Deal

Scana’s Unit Gets Offshore Win

Floatel Lines Up More Work for its Accommodation Rig off Brazil

Floatel Lines Up More Work for

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine