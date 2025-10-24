Norway Issues Drilling Permit for Vår Energi’s North Sea Field

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Vår Energi a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the North Sea field.

The permit is for wellbore 25/8-C-23 D in production license 027.

Vår Energi is the operator of the license, with 90% working interest, with partner Kistos Energy (Norway) holding the remaining 10% stake.

The drilling will be done via Ringhorne platform, a combined accommodation, drilling and wellhead facility, tied-back to the Balder FPSO for processing, crude oil storage and gas export.

The Ringhorne deposit, located nine kilometres north of the Balder FPSO, is included in the Balder field complex.