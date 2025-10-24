ConocoPhillips’ North Sea Ekofisk 2/4 K Platform Shuts Down After Collision

Production at the Ekofisk 2/4 K oil and gas platform in the North Sea is shut, TV2 Norway reported on Thursday, citing operator ConocoPhillips.

The broadcaster reported a vessel lying next to the platform lost its propulsion and collided with the structure. No-one was injured and no-one was evacuated, TV2 reported.

"Production on Ekofisk 2/4 K is closed until further notice, and inspections of the platform will be carried out," TV2 quoted a ConocoPhillips Norway spokesperson as saying.

The company did not immediately reply to a request for comment.





(Reuters - Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Gwladys Fouche)