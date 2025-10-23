Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Venterra Rolls Out V-LiDAR Fleet for Offshore Wind Surveys

Published

(Credit: Venterra Group)
(Credit: Venterra Group)

Offshore wind services group Venterra has launched the V-LiDAR, a global fleet of advanced dual LiDAR buoys designed and manufactured in the U.K., aimed at advancing offshore wind measurement capabilities.

The launch of the fleet follows $13.3 million investment, and mark the culmination of a two-year project drawing on expertise from across Venterra’s nine specialist companies.

Developed by Venterra subsidiary Partrac and built by engineering firm Osbit at its new Port of Blyth facility, the V-Lidar system combines precision data acquisition with enhanced health and safety standards, offering real-time wind resource data and increased operational reliability for offshore wind developers.

The Venterra V-LiDAR fleet integrates advanced marine electronics, communication systems and sensor design to deliver high-frequency analytics and lower uncertainty wind resource data.

With an operational window of up to 20 months, the buoys improve deployment efficiency, expand operational limits, and reduce health and safety risks.

As the first dual LiDAR buoy system built in the UK, the fleet supports global offshore wind developments in Europe, Asia, and North America while boosting U.K.’s export potential and clean-tech manufacturing.

“As a company at the forefront of metocean expertise with extensive project experience, we have always understood what the most advanced LiDAR buoy technology requires.

“By integrating our insights and learnings from our deep experience, we have now launched the world's most advanced LiDAR buoy, combining innovation, practicality, and market understanding to offer real client value,” said Sam Athey, Managing Director of Partrac.

“The launch of our fleet of advanced LiDAR buoys, designed and manufactured by our team in Blyth, is a direct and innovative response to our clients' needs. This advancement places our capabilities at the forefront of metocean services and further enhances Venterra's position as world leading offshore wind services champion,” added Ed Daniels, CEO of Venterra Group.

