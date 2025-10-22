Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saipem Reports 29% Rise in Profit

Published

© david / Adobe Stock
© david / Adobe Stock

Italy's Saipem said on Wednesday its third-quarter adjusted core profit rose 29% year-on-year as the energy contractor pocketed new orders in Turkey and Guyana.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 437 million euros ($510 million), marginally beating an analyst consensus of 433 million euros compiled by LSEG.

Net profit rose 8% year on year to 81 million euros in the third quarter, but missed a consensus forecast of 127 million euros due to worsening financial operations, the company said.

Saipem said it won new contracts worth around 3.2 billion euros in the third quarter, compared with 2.2 billion euro in the previous quarter.

The Milan-based group, which in February announced a preliminary agreement to merge with Subsea 7, is seeking regulatory approval for the tie-up with its Norwegian peer.

Saipem confirmed its core profit guidance of 1.6 billion euro for the whole year, shrugging off concerns that Brent oil prices below $70 a barrel could cause oil and gas majors to delay new exploration and production activities.


(Reuters - Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Alvise Armellini and Gavin Jones)

Offshore Industry News Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)

All Clear for Golar LNG’s 20-Year FLNG Charter Deal in...
© Deniz / Adobe Stock

Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Loads Another Tanker
© Tomas Ragina / Adobe Stock

US Pressure on India Could Propel Russia's Shadow Oil...
(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Charters Glomar Vessel to Expand O&G, Offshore...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

North American Projects, Players and Deals in LNG’s Spotlight

North American Projects, Playe

Empirisys, Bumi Armada BOOST North Sea FPSO Safety with AI-Backed Tool

Empirisys, Bumi Armada BOOST N

Tampnet Anchors Digital Links for LLOG’s Salamanca Deepwater Scheme

Tampnet Anchors Digital Links

Venterra Rolls Out V-LiDAR Fleet for Offshore Wind Surveys

Venterra Rolls Out V-LiDAR Fle

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine