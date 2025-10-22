Aker BP Quarterly Profit Beats Forecast, Ups 2025 Output Guidance

Aker BP, Norway's second-largest listed oil company, posted on Wednesday a slightly higher-than-expected core profit for the third quarter and increased its 2025 production guidance.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $2.3 billion for July-September, from $2.6 billion a year earlier, slightly beating the $2.2 billion expected in a company-compiled poll of 15 analysts.

"In the third quarter, we continued to demonstrate stable and efficient operations across a diverse portfolio," Aker BP's CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik said in a statement.

Development of the company's new projects, including its flagship 700 million barrels of oil equivalent Yggdrasil, progressed as planned, he added.

The company revised its full-year production guidance to 410,000-425,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), up from previous a guidance of 400,000-420,000 boed.

It maintained full-year dividend guidance at $2.52 per share.





(Reuters - Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)