Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Viridien to Shed More Light on Malaysia’s Offshore Oil and Gas Potential

The map of Langkasuka Integrated Basin Study, covering underexplored offshore area (Credit: Viridien Earth Data)
The map of Langkasuka Integrated Basin Study, covering underexplored offshore area (Credit: Viridien Earth Data)

Viridien, in partnership with Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM), a unit of Petronas, is finalizing an integrated geological study aimed at uncovering new exploration opportunities in the underexplored Langkasuka Basin in the Malacca Strait, off the west coast of Malaysia.

The insights generated will provide explorers with a competitive advantage by better informing their licensing and investment decisions, according to Viridien.

The 38,000 sq km study is scheduled for delivery in November 2025.

Multi-disciplinary technical experts from Viridien’s Earth Data team have leveraged the company’s recent Selat Melaka multi-client 2D seismic dataset and data-rich GeoVerse geological database to create innovative methodologies that address and overcome the unique challenges of this basin, delivering unparalleled insights into the unexplored Paleozoic interval.

Newly identified Paleozoic prospectivity potential derived from integration and interpretation of the Selat Melaka 2D, multiphysics data and onshore mapping (Credit: Viridien Earth Data) 

“Viridien is committed to providing comprehensive geoscience solutions that support the industry in better understanding the prospectivity of attractive frontier basins. This study will enable confident, data-driven exploration decisions in Langkasuka and adjacent basins in the region,” said Dechun Lin, Head of Earth Data, Viridien.

Offshore Energy Geoscience Subsea Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas Seismic Survey Offshore Survey

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Petronas)

Malaysia’s Petronas and Oman’s OQEP Strengthen Oil and Gas...
(Credit: Vantris Energy)

Vantris Energy Dives Deeper in Saudi Oil Market with...
(Credit: TGS)

TGS Nets Offshore Survey Job in Gulf of America
(Credit: TGS)

TGS Gets Streamer Acquisition Job off Africa

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

GE Vernova Profit Tops Q3 Expectations on Equipment Orders

GE Vernova Profit Tops Q3 Expe

Trump Halt on Offshore Wind Hits US Shipbuilders, Ports

Trump Halt on Offshore Wind Hi

Stillstrom Introduces New Hires, Technology Advances

Stillstrom Introduces New Hire

Subsea Compression and the Ormen Lange Moon Landing

Subsea Compression and the Orm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine