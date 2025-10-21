Delivery of Next-Gen Subsea Vessel from Turkish Shipyard Hits Delay

The delivery of the next-generation construction support vessel (CSV), under construction at Turkish Sefine Shipyard for Norway’s Eidesvik Offshore and Agalas, has been delayed for later in 2026.

The delivery of the CSV, which will feature a battery hybrid system and be capable of operating on methanol, has been rescheduled from early 2026 to the third quarter of the same year.

The vessel, named Viking Vigor, will be owned by an entity to be named Eidesvik Agalas AS, where Eidesvik will be the majority owner with 50.1%.

The newbuild will be equipped to perform inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) work for subsea and offshore wind markets.

The vessel will span 99.9 meters in overall length, with a breadth of 21 meters, and will be able to accommodate 100 people.

It will be equipped with a 150-metric tonne heave-compensated crane and a spacious deck area of approximately 900 square meters.

Upon delivery, it will embark on a three to five-year time charter with Reach Subsea.

To remind, Eidesvik Offshore, Agalas, and Reach Subsea partnered up to build another CSV for subsea and offshore renewables operations, placing an order to Sefine Shipyard earlier in 2025 for the similar vessel as Viking Vigor.

The delivery of that vessel is scheduled for spring 2027.

Upon delivery, it will enter into a five-year time charter with Reach Subsea, with options for two extensions of one year each.

The vessel will be two-thirds owned by an entity owned by Eidesvik and Agalas, controlled by Eidesvik, and one-third owned by Reach Subsea.