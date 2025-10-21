Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Delivery of Next-Gen Subsea Vessel from Turkish Shipyard Hits Delay

Viking Vigor CSV (Credit: Eidesvik)
Viking Vigor CSV (Credit: Eidesvik)

The delivery of the next-generation construction support vessel (CSV), under construction at Turkish Sefine Shipyard for Norway’s Eidesvik Offshore and Agalas, has been delayed for later in 2026.

The delivery of the CSV, which will feature a battery hybrid system and be capable of operating on methanol, has been rescheduled from early 2026 to the third quarter of the same year.

The vessel, named Viking Vigor, will be owned by an entity to be named Eidesvik Agalas AS, where Eidesvik will be the majority owner with 50.1%.

The newbuild will be equipped to perform inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) work for subsea and offshore wind markets.

The vessel will span 99.9 meters in overall length, with a breadth of 21 meters, and will be able to accommodate 100 people.

It will be equipped with a 150-metric tonne heave-compensated crane and a spacious deck area of approximately 900 square meters.

Upon delivery, it will embark on a three to five-year time charter with Reach Subsea.

To remind, Eidesvik Offshore, Agalas, and Reach Subsea partnered up to build another CSV for subsea and offshore renewables operations, placing an order to Sefine Shipyard earlier in 2025 for the similar vessel as Viking Vigor.

The delivery of that vessel is scheduled for spring 2027.

Upon delivery, it will enter into a five-year time charter with Reach Subsea, with options for two extensions of one year each.

The vessel will be two-thirds owned by an entity owned by Eidesvik and Agalas, controlled by Eidesvik, and one-third owned by Reach Subsea.

Shipbuilding Offshore Industry News Activity Europe Asia CSV Subsea Vessels Construction Vessel ROV & Dive Support Inspection & Repair & Maintenance

Related Offshore News

Thor jack-up drilling rig (Credit: Borr Drilling)

Pharos Energy Kicks Off Drilling Campaign Offshore Vietnam
(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Charters Glomar Vessel to Expand O&G, Offshore...
© Dmytro Surkov - stock.adobe.com / Adobe Stock

Eni-Petronas Gas Joint Venture Up for Launch in 2026
Illustration (Credit: Maersk Offshore Wind)

Maersk Offshore Wind Terminates $475M WTIV Order with...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

GE Vernova Profit Tops Q3 Expectations on Equipment Orders

GE Vernova Profit Tops Q3 Expe

Trump Halt on Offshore Wind Hits US Shipbuilders, Ports

Trump Halt on Offshore Wind Hi

Stillstrom Introduces New Hires, Technology Advances

Stillstrom Introduces New Hire

Subsea Compression and the Ormen Lange Moon Landing

Subsea Compression and the Orm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine