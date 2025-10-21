Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Loads Another Tanker

A liquefied natural gas tanker has left Russia's Arctic LNG 2 after loading a cargo there, according to data compiled by LSEG and analytics firm Kpler, as the project continues output despite Western sanctions over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The Christophe De Margerie tanker arrived at Arctic LNG 2 on October 17 and departed loaded on October 20, according to Kpler data. Shipping database Equasis lists the tanker's registered owner as Zelitiko Shipping, and its ship or commercial manager as Gas Carriers SCF Management, both with registered addresses in Dubai.

Arctic LNG 2 had been set to become one of Russia's largest LNG plants, with eventual output of 19.8 million metric tons a year, before it was placed under U.S. sanctions.

It has delivered 10 cargoes to China's Beihai terminal in the southern region of Guangxi this year. While Western countries have sought to cripple Moscow's oil and gas sector to punish it for its 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, China has ramped up energy imports from Russia.

Reuters could not find contact information for the registered owner and ship or commercial manager of each tanker at the time of its loading at Arctic LNG 2.





(Reuters - Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Joe Bavier, Mark Potter and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)