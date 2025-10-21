Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Loads Another Tanker

© Deniz / Adobe Stock
© Deniz / Adobe Stock

A liquefied natural gas tanker has left Russia's Arctic LNG 2 after loading a cargo there, according to data compiled by LSEG and analytics firm Kpler, as the project continues output despite Western sanctions over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The Christophe De Margerie tanker arrived at Arctic LNG 2 on October 17 and departed loaded on October 20, according to Kpler data. Shipping database Equasis lists the tanker's registered owner as Zelitiko Shipping, and its ship or commercial manager as Gas Carriers SCF Management, both with registered addresses in Dubai.

Arctic LNG 2 had been set to become one of Russia's largest LNG plants, with eventual output of 19.8 million metric tons a year, before it was placed under U.S. sanctions.

It has delivered 10 cargoes to China's Beihai terminal in the southern region of Guangxi this year. While Western countries have sought to cripple Moscow's oil and gas sector to punish it for its 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, China has ramped up energy imports from Russia. 

Reuters could not find contact information for the registered owner and ship or commercial manager of each tanker at the time of its loading at Arctic LNG 2.


(Reuters - Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Joe Bavier, Mark Potter and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Offshore LNG Russia Industry News Activity Europe Production Asia Sanctions Oil and Gas Shadow Fleet

Related Offshore News

© Tomas Ragina / Adobe Stock

US Pressure on India Could Propel Russia's Shadow Oil...
© NPershaj / Adobe Stock

Poland Eyes Bids to Expand Floating LNG Terminal
(Credit: Energean)

Energean Restarts Production at Rospo Mare Field in...
Drilling of well 24001 at the BK-24 platform (Credit: PetroVietnam)

Vietsovpetro Brings BK-24 Oil Platform Online Two Months...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

First Gennaker Offshore Substation Rolls Out of Smulders Yard (Video)

First Gennaker Offshore Substa

Current News

US Exports Record Levels of Natural Gas to Mexico

US Exports Record Levels of Na

Petrobras Gets Go-Ahead for Exploratory Drilling Near Mouth of Amazon River

Petrobras Gets Go-Ahead for Ex

Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Loads Another Tanker

Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Loads An

Norway: Gas Lags as Oil Sees Output Rise

Norway: Gas Lags as Oil Sees O

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine