Maritime Recruitment Webinar: How Much Does "Connectivity" Matter

As the maritime industry globally seeks to attract and retain crews, onboard amenities including seamless connectivity for gains in importance.

Sign up now to listen in on the webinar "Crewed Up or Crew Cut? Rethinking retention and recruitment at sea," with insights from three leading U.S. Shipowners -- Crowley Maritime, American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier (ARC) and Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) -- discuss their experience with what works, what does not, plus the importance of 'land-like' connectivity -- in the quest to attract and retain the mariners they want and need to power their fleets. Feature on this podcast will be:

Jen Leonard, VP, Talent & Culture, Crowley Maritime

Kelly Wilson Clark, SVP & General Counsel, American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier (ARC)

Kerri Bancroft, Director of Marine Labor Relations, Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG)

Eric Griffin, VP Offshore & Fishing - Maritime, Inmarsat

Moderator: Greg Trauthwein

Join our webinar to hear insights on:

What’s really driving crew turnover today

How connectivity is shaping recruitment outcomes

Which welfare strategies are making a measurable impact

How operators are preparing for the future of digital-first crew care.

This promises to be a practical, high-level discussion on what’s working (and what’s not) in retaining talent at sea.



