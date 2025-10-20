Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Energy Drilling’s EDrill-2 Rig Starts Ops for PTTEP in Gulf of Thailand

EDrill-2 (Credit: Energy Drilling)
EDrill-2 (Credit: Energy Drilling)

The tender-assist drilling rig EDrill-2, owned by its SED Energy Holdings’ subsidiary Energy Drilling, has started operations for PTT Exploration and Production Public Company (PTTEP) in the Gulf of Thailand.

EDrill-2 mobilized to the Gulf of Thailand, where it began operations for PTTEP under previously announced five-year contract, following the preparatory work in Singapore.

The contract the companies signed in July 2025 also has an additional three-year period option.

The total potential value of the contract is estimated at $250 million, assuming full exercise of the optional period and favorable index adjustments.

“We are very pleased to see EDrill-2 on location and commencing operations. I want to thank our offshore crews and onshore teams for their dedication and professionalism in ensuring a safe, efficient, and on-schedule start-up,” said Marcus Chew, CEO of Energy Drilling.

“The start of operations for EDrill-2 marks an important step in delivering on our strategy. With all rigs fully contracted, we continue to deliver strong earnings visibility, supporting sustainable cash generation and attractive shareholder distributions,” added Kurt M. Waldeland, CEO of Energy Holdings.

Drilling Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas Natural Gas FLNG Floating Production

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Azule Energy)

Azule Energy Spuds First Well at Angola’s Offshore Gas...
© Adobe Stock/MR.Zanis

Kuwait Makes Third Offshore Oil Discovery
VALARIS DS-12 drillship (Credit; Valaris)

Valaris Drillship to Return to Egypt Under New $140M...
Shenandoah FPS (Credit: Beacon Offshore)

Beacon Offshore’s Shenandoah FPS Marks Deepwater...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

First Gennaker Offshore Substation Rolls Out of Smulders Yard (Video)

First Gennaker Offshore Substa

Current News

US Exports Record Levels of Natural Gas to Mexico

US Exports Record Levels of Na

Petrobras Gets Go-Ahead for Exploratory Drilling Near Mouth of Amazon River

Petrobras Gets Go-Ahead for Ex

Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Loads Another Tanker

Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Loads An

Norway: Gas Lags as Oil Sees Output Rise

Norway: Gas Lags as Oil Sees O

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine