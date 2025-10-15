Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
PXGEO Names Digital Strategy Chief

Chet Bhat (Credit: PXGEO)
Marine geophysical services company PXGEO has appointed Chet Bhat as its first Chief Information Officer (CIO), to spearhead the company’s worldwide digital strategy.

Bhat will retain his current position as Global CIO at energy services organization EnerMech, alongside CEO Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison, Jnr who oversees both businesses and is also PXGEO’s executive chairman. Both companies have common shareholders.

Continuing to be based in Houston, Bhat will lead IT at PXGEO, ensuring that the company’s technology infrastructure is secure, efficient and forward-looking.

He will also oversee the development of a business system that provides the tools, processes, and systems needed to simplify operations and improve organizational effectiveness.

Bringing more than three decades of information technology experience to the seismic data acquisition specialist, Bhat has held several senior roles within the energy and digital sectors.

“I am energized by the opportunity to join PXGEO at a pivotal moment, where technology can play a defining role in supporting and advancing operations, strengthening resilience, and enabling innovation across the business.

“PXGEO’s success is underpinned by technology application so I am excited to work closely with Chuck and the leadership team to strengthen our digital strategy, ensuring we continue to support the evolving needs of our customers and employees,” Bhat said.

