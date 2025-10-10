Tanker Delivers Arctic LNG 2 Cargo to Chinese Port

A tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project has discharged it at a Chinese port, according to data from analytics firms Kpler and Vortexa, continuing supplies despite Western sanctions against the project.

The La Perouse tanker berthed at the Beihai LNG Terminal in China's southwestern region of Guangxi on October 9, after picking up a cargo from Arctic LNG 2 in late August.

It left Beihai terminal on October 10. Shipping database Equasis lists the tanker's registered owner as Enson Shipping Inc, and its ship or commercial manager as Tanama LLC.

PipeChina, operator of the Beihai LNG terminal, did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of working hours.

Arctic LNG 2, 60%-owned by Russian gas producer Novatek, had been set to become one of the country's largest LNG plants, with eventual output of 19.8 million metric tons a year, before it was placed under U.S. sanctions over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Reuters could not find contact information for the registered owner and ship or commercial manager of each tanker at the time of its loading at Arctic LNG 2.

PipeChina did not respond to a request for comment for each of the earlier cargo discharges.





(Reuters - Reporting by Emily Chow in Singapore and Sam Li in Beijing, Editing by Mark Potter)