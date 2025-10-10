Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Greece Targets Year-End to Complete Chevron Offshore Gas Exploration Deal

© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock
© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock

Greece is working hard to finalize a contract with U.S. oil major Chevron and its Greek partner Helleniq Energy for energy exploration offshore Greece by the end of the year, the country's energy minister said on Friday.

Chevron and Greece's biggest oil refiner Helleniq submitted a joint bid in a Greek tender this year to look for gas in four deep-sea blocks off the Peloponnese peninsula and the island of Crete

"We are working intensively with the U.S. company and Helleniq Energy to meet the timetables and conclude the contract within 2025," Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou told Greek television Action24.

Greece, which produces very small volumes of oil and relies on hefty gas imports for power generation and domestic consumption, has been keen to explore for gas and bolster its role as a gas transit route as part of a European Union push to move away from Russian energy after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Once the contract with Chevron is finalized, it needs approval from a Greek court of auditors and the parliament before the company can start seismic research in 2026 and it has up to five years to locate potential recoverable deposits, Papastavrou said.

Any eventual test drilling would not come before the 2030-2032 period, he added.


(Reuters - Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: BP)

BP Starts Up Murlach Field in UK North Sea
(Credit: Vår Energi)

Vår Energi’s Low Pressure Project Bolsters Production at...
© Alexandr Blinov - stock.adobe.com / Adobe Stock

Shell Lifts Third-Quarter Outlook for LNG Production and...
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies Names Senior Vice-President for Oil and Gas...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

What’s really down there? Seequent Unlocks Subsea Intelligence.

What’s really down there? Seeq

Current News

Tanker Delivers Arctic LNG 2 Cargo to Chinese Port

Tanker Delivers Arctic LNG 2 C

United Oil & Gas Signs Up TDI-Brooks for Survey Offshore Jamaica

United Oil & Gas Signs Up TDI-

BP Wins $1B Arbitration Case Against Venture Global Over LNG Shipments

BP Wins $1B Arbitration Case A

Maersk Offshore Wind Terminates $475M WTIV Order with Seatrium

Maersk Offshore Wind Terminate

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine