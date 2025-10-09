Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Fincantieri’s Ramazel to Supply Rock Laying System for Jan de Nul’s Vessel

Illustration / 3D image of the next-generation rock installation vessel Jan De Nul ordered, showing the vessel installing rock on top of a subsea energy cable (Credit: Jan De Nul)
Remazel, a company of the Fincantieri Group, has signed a contract with Jan De Nul for the supply of mission-critical equipment for a newbuild vessel.

The contract covers the design and supply of an advanced system for transporting and laying rocks on the seabed to protect cables and pipelines.

The solution developed by Remazel will enable operations at depths of up to 400 meters with a production capacity of 2,000 tonnes per hour, ensuring precision, efficiency and operational continuity even in challenging marine conditions.

A centralized control system will coordinate all onboard equipment, optimize processes and enhancing the overall safety of operations.

To remind, Jan De Nul recently ordered a rock installation vessel, specifically built to strengthen the protection of offshore energy and subsea data infrastructure.

The vessel, named George W. Goethals, will be the company’s largest rock installation ship to date, with a carrying capacity of 37,000 tonnes. It will be equipped with ultra-low emission technology and engines capable of running on biofuel and green methanol.

“The agreement with Jan De Nul demonstrates how the maritime world is changing and confirms the central role of operations on the seabed. Our rock-laying solution represents a frontier area in the protection of underwater infrastructure, which will be crucial for future defense and security scenarios,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and General Manager of Fincantieri.

