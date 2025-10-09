Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
KOIL Energy to Supply Subsea Equipment for Gulf of America Project

(Credit: KOIL Energy)
(Credit: KOIL Energy)

U.S subsea equipment and services provider for oil and gas sector KOIL Energy has secured a contract to deliver subsea distribution equipment for a project in the Gulf of America.

As part of the contract, KOIL Energy will supply six Steel Tube Flying Leads (subsea umbilical) and associated equipment, designed to control the subsea field operated by an international operator.

The subsea distribution system will tie in additional wells to the existing infrastructure, the company said, adding that its customer is a Houston-based subsea engineering contractor.

The scope of work for this project includes engineering, procurement, fabrication, assembly, and testing.

The project will be carried out at KOIL's manufacturing facility in Texas.

Final delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026, while the installation services will be awarded later.

