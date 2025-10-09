Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BP Starts Up Murlach Field in UK North Sea

(Credit: BP)
(Credit: BP)

BP has put its Murlach field in the U.K. North Sea into production, marking its sixth major project start-up in 2025.

The two-well subsea tieback at Murlach adds a peak net production of around 15,000 boed to the BP-operated Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) in the central North Sea, a hub that has been operating for 27 years.

The redevelopment included drilling two new wells, adding subsea equipment, reusing some existing kit, and making topside changes to the ETAP central processing facility.

The six projects BP started up in 2025 add around 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) combined peak net production, contributing to bp’s target to deliver an additional 250,000 boed combined peak net production by the end of 2027.

“Murlach is the sixth start-up for bp in 2025 and marks another important milestone in our plan to deliver 10 major upstream oil and gas projects by the end of 2027. These projects reflect Bp's strength in safely increasing production to supply energy to meet global demand, while maintaining a relentless focus on shareholder returns. They also highlight our focus on efficient delivery, with four starting up ahead of schedule,” said Ewan Drummond, BP’s senior vice president of projects.

“A key focus for bp in the North Sea is to identify opportunities that can be developed competitively using existing infrastructure to effectively manage established oil and gas hubs for the entirety of their lifespan. Murlach serves as another great example of this.

“It’s also testament to the skill and dedication of the bp team, our co-venturer NEO NEXT Energy, and supply chain colleagues,” added Doris Reiter, senior vice president of BP North Sea.

North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Production Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Borgland Dolphin (Credit: Dolphin Drilling)

Dolphin Drilling Secures Repsol Job for its Warm-Stacked...
Transocean Norge rig (Credit: Transocean)

Norway Clears Harbour Energy’s Drilling Op in North Sea
BP’s Andrew field (Credit: BP)

BP Hires Decommissioning Crew for North Sea Field
(Credit: Prax Group)

Serica Energy Bolsters North Sea Portfolio with Prax...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

What’s really down there? Seequent Unlocks Subsea Intelligence.

What’s really down there? Seeq

Current News

Orsted to Cut a Quarter of Jobs by End of 2027

Orsted to Cut a Quarter of Job

Deepsea Yantai Semi-Sub Cleared for OKEA Drilling Op

Deepsea Yantai Semi-Sub Cleare

Fincantieri’s Ramazel to Supply Rock Laying System for Jan de Nul’s Vessel

Fincantieri’s Ramazel to Suppl

Jan De Nul to Install Export Cables at Taiwan’s Offshore Wind Farm

Jan De Nul to Install Export C

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine