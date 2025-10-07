Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Dolphin Drilling Secures Repsol Job for its Warm-Stacked Drilling Rig

Borgland Dolphin (Credit: Dolphin Drilling)
Offshore drilling contractor Dolphin Drilling has signed a contract with Repsol for its Borgland Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig, valued approximately $60 million.

The contract follows the letter of intent the companies signed in September 2025.

Dolphin Drilling said it will proceed to mobilize the Borgland Dolphin for the start of well, plug and abandonment operations scheduled for late 2026.

The contract provides for a firm seven wells and spans a minimum 220 days, with an option available to extend for a further three wells.

“This award demonstrates the trust Operators place in the Dolphin team and in Borgland Dolphin’s proven performance. As we prepare Borgland Dolphin for its next campaign, we continue to prioritize delivering safe, efficient and reliable operations throughout the fleet, generating long-term value for our partners and shareholders,” said Jon-Oliver Bryce, Chief Executive Officer of Dolphin Drilling.

Borgland Dolphin is currently warm stacked in Las Palmas, where the remaining special periodic survey will be completed.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

