TotalEnergies Names Senior Vice-President for Oil and Gas Exploration

TotalEnergies has appointed Nicola Mavilla as Senior Vice President Exploration.

Effective November 1, 2025, Nicola Mavilla is replacing Kevin McLachlan, who held this position since 2015.

Mavilla has 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and a strong track record in leading successful exploration activities.

He joined Eni in 2002 and served as exploration manager in Libya and Norway, VP exploration for West Africa, VP exploration for Americas and Northern Europe and managing director of Eni Ivory Coast.

Since 2024, he was Head of Exploration Projects of Eni. TotalEnergies invests around $1 billion annually in exploration and appraisal, focusing on prospects that have the potential to generate low cost, low-emissions oil and gas developments.

The company’s exploration activities led to major discoveries over the past three years, notably in Suriname and Namibia.