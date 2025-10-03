AI Push: SBM Offshore to Rolls Out Cognite Platform Fleet-Wide in Brazil

SBM Offshore, an FPSO solutions specialist, and Cognite, an industrial AI company, have announced an acceleration of their strategic partnership to deploy Cognite’s data and AI platform across SBM Offshore’s entire Brazilian fleet.

The initiative builds on 18 months of joint work to establish a robust, AI-ready data foundation using Cognite Data Fusion. By unifying and standardizing fragmented datasets from across the full asset lifecycle, the collaboration aims to deliver operational efficiencies and drive innovation in floating production systems.

The platform provides engineering and operations teams with immediate access to actionable insights, eliminating manual data consolidation and creating a shared understanding across SBM Offshore’s fleet. The companies say this foundation will enable more data-driven work processes and smarter decision-making, laying the groundwork for increased automation.

SBM Offshore will also use Cognite Atlas AI, a low-code industrial AI workbench, to enhance predictive and analytical capabilities across its FPSO operations.

“At SBM Offshore, we are committed to achieving excellence through a culture of continuous improvement. Our partnership with Cognite empowers us to industrialize the use of data-driven insights, refining each step of our FPSO lifecycle and elevating fleet performance to higher standards of safety, efficiency, and reliability,” said Øivind Tangen, CEO at SBM Offshore.

Initial results show potential to improve maintenance prioritization through AI-based predictions, reduce unplanned downtime using real-time risk insights, and optimize lifecycle costs by learning from operational anomalies.

“SBM Offshore’s ontology-driven approach is an excellent example of how creating an AI-ready industrial data foundation enables real, measurable impact.

“By unifying complex industrial data and linking reliability models, SBM Offshore is combining wide access to contextualized data with deep domain expertise to modernize maintenance, reduce downtime risk, and create a scalable blueprint for digital operations. Cognite is proud to partner with SBM Offshore as they expand AI and data-driven work processes across their fleet,” added Dr. John Markus Lervik, Founder of Cognite.

The partnership supports SBM Offshore’s broader digital ambitions and builds on its strategic collaboration with SLB, expanding a wider ecosystem for scalable AI-driven solutions in the offshore industry.