SBM Offshore, SLB to Optimize FPSO Performance Using AI

SLB, a global energy technology company, and SBM Offshore, a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) solutions specialist, have signed an agreement to enter into an exclusive digital alliance to optimize the performance of offshore production systems.

The alliance brings together SLB’s digital and domain expertise in subsurface, subsea, surface production and recovery with SBM Offshore’s digital and full FPSO lifecycle capabilities.

The companies will leverage their respective digital capabilities to create an AI-powered digital ecosystem that enhances FPSO digital asset management - improving uptime performance and reducing total cost of ownership for offshore operators.

The digital ecosystem will integrate SBM Offshore’s operational workflows, data and lifecycle expertise with SLB’s digital technologies, including its OptiSite solutions which are enabled by Cognite Data Fusion as part of SLB’s Lumi data and AI platform.

Once fully realized, the digital ecosystem will empower offshore asset operators, across operations, maintenance, and engineering, to proactively identify and resolve emerging challenges before they escalate.

This will be achieved through real-time, contextualized insights drawn from the full asset infrastructure, including subsea wells, risers, flowlines and topside systems workflows. By integrating intelligence across domains, the ecosystem will enable more efficient and agile decision-making throughout the lifecycle of offshore production.

“This exclusive alliance with SBM Offshore marks a pivotal moment in offshore assets production and recovery.

“By integrating decades of operational data and domain expertise through SLB’s scalable digital platform, we’re not only unlocking actionable insights - we are optimizing the FPSO value chain to enhance asset performance. Together, we are committed to delivering measurable value and operational excellence to our customers,” said Rakesh Jaggi, President, Digital & Integration, SLB.

“This strategic alliance with SLB is a natural evolution of our digital strategy and mirrors our ambition to digitalize the FPSO operations. Together with SLB, we combine complementary industry-leading expertise, experience, data driven work processes and proven services and technologies which will enhance further full field optimization, thanks to this unique vertical integration from reservoir to FPSO,” added Olivier Icyk, chief business officer, SBM Offshore.