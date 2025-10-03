Poseidon Jackup JV Targets North American Modular Jack-Up Market

Combifloat Group of the Netherlands and Poseidon Barge of the United States, with the backing of Marine Equipment Solutions (MES), have launched a new joint venture (JV) under the name of Poseidon Jackup to bring ‘world-class’ modular jack-up technology to North America.

The partnership will offer Jones Act compliant solutions tailored to the needs of U.S. and Canadian marine contractors.

Poseidon Jackup introduces purpose-built, modular jack-up barge systems engineered for performance, reliability, and adaptability in the most challenging marine environments, with the flagship being the MES-C7 Self-Elevating Sectional Barge.

Applications range from bridge construction and port maintenance to energy and environmental projects, with systems that are modular, transportable, and engineered to perform in both inland and coastal environments.

For decades, Combifloat has been developing modular floating and self-elevating platforms, supporting major projects in ports, bridges, energy, and offshore construction worldwide. At the same time, Poseidon Barge built a reputation in the United States as the go-to source for sectional barges, supported by ISO-certified American manufacturing and a nationwide contractor network.

Poseidon Jackup JV combines Combifloat’s engineering expertise with Poseidon’s U.S. manufacturing strength to deliver world-class elevated platform solutions that are built, owned, and operated in the United States ensuring both performance and compliance from day one.

“The launch of our joint venture with Poseidon marks a significant milestone for Combifloat Group as we expand our footprint into the United States and Canada. This partnership combines Poseidon’s strong presence in North America with our proven expertise in modular jack-up and floating solutions, enabling us to deliver unparalleled value to clients in the marine and offshore sectors.

“Together, we are committed to setting new standards in operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability, while supporting the growing demand for infrastructure and energy projects across North America,” said Jaap Jan Pietersen, CEO, Combifloat Group.

“Poseidon Jackup allows us to support more complex marine operations with the same standards of safety, quality, and performance that define everything we do,” added Dan Ellis, President, Marine Equipment Solutions.