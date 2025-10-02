Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Heerema Gets Decom Job at BP’s Andrew Platform

(Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors)
(Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors)

Heerema Marine Contractors has secured a decommissioning contract by BP for the Engineering, Preparation and Removal (EPR) of the Andrew platform’s topside and jacket.

The scope includes the removal, transport and offloading of the topside, comprising the Flare and Kinnoull Module, and the four-legged steel jacket with 12 skirt piles.

This follows the removal of the Andrew Drilling Equipment Set (DES) in 2024, also executed by Heerema Marine Contractors.

The Andrew Platform is a single integrated asset located in Block 16/28 of the UK North Sea, approximately 225 kilometers northeast of Aberdeen. Installed in 116 meters of water, the platform comprises a four-legged, piled steel jacket supporting a topside with production, drilling, and accommodation facilities.

“We’re proud to play a key role in bp’s decommissioning project. Last year’s removal of bp’s Andrew DES module was executed smoothly. The award to decommission the Andrew platform reflects our continued commitment to removing offshore infrastructure in a safe and responsible manner,” said Jeroen van Oosten, Heerema Marine Contractors' Chief Commercial Officer.

Subsea North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Decommissioning Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Transocean Norge rig (Credit: Transocean)

Norway Clears Harbour Energy’s Drilling Op in North Sea
BP’s Andrew field (Credit: BP)

BP Hires Decommissioning Crew for North Sea Field
(Credit: Prax Group)

Serica Energy Bolsters North Sea Portfolio with Prax...
© Rawf8 / Adobe Stock

Russia: Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Could Be Launched ‘Right...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

What’s really down there? Seequent Unlocks Subsea Intelligence.

What’s really down there? Seeq

Current News

OS Energy to Equip New Vessels with Sonardyne's SPRINT-Nav DP System

OS Energy to Equip New Vessels

French 25MW Floating Offshore Wind Farm Officially Inaugurated (Video)

French 25MW Floating Offshore

RWE Inks Offshore Wind Power Purchase Agreement with British Co-op Group

RWE Inks Offshore Wind Power P

EnerMech to Deliver Pre-Commissioning Services at Gas Field off Australia

EnerMech to Deliver Pre-Commis

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine