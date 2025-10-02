Heerema Gets Decom Job at BP’s Andrew Platform

Heerema Marine Contractors has secured a decommissioning contract by BP for the Engineering, Preparation and Removal (EPR) of the Andrew platform’s topside and jacket.

The scope includes the removal, transport and offloading of the topside, comprising the Flare and Kinnoull Module, and the four-legged steel jacket with 12 skirt piles.

This follows the removal of the Andrew Drilling Equipment Set (DES) in 2024, also executed by Heerema Marine Contractors.

The Andrew Platform is a single integrated asset located in Block 16/28 of the UK North Sea, approximately 225 kilometers northeast of Aberdeen. Installed in 116 meters of water, the platform comprises a four-legged, piled steel jacket supporting a topside with production, drilling, and accommodation facilities.

“We’re proud to play a key role in bp’s decommissioning project. Last year’s removal of bp’s Andrew DES module was executed smoothly. The award to decommission the Andrew platform reflects our continued commitment to removing offshore infrastructure in a safe and responsible manner,” said Jeroen van Oosten, Heerema Marine Contractors' Chief Commercial Officer.